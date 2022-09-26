Small Details You Missed In The First The Last Of Us Trailer

Besides blitzing us with what look to be stunning shot-for-shot reenactments of major moments from the game, the teaser also boasts the appearances of some of its most important characters and an unfamiliar one. At the minute mark of the new teaser, we get a brief but pretty intense first look at Nick Offerman as a shotgun-toting recluse, Bill, who appears to have his sights on Joel after seemingly falling into a trap. Worry not, though, as regardless of how things look, these two are on reasonably decent terms, with Bill being a supply man for Joel — just one that's paranoid and doubtful of anyone that isn't him or his loving partner, Frank.

However, while Offerman might be an iteration of a familiar face to fans, one that isn't is Melanie Lynskey from the recent hit show "Yellowjackets." Only making a brief appearance in the teaser trailer here, Lynskey's name has been absent on the cast list, with the actress herself even proclaiming it as a surprise on Twitter. With that in mind and the authoritative presence she's clearly parting crowds with, might she be an all-new character in this well-known story? More importantly, just which side of Joe and Ellie's journey will she end up being on? We can only wait and see and hopefully do so quietly while crouched behind a table.