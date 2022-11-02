HBO's The Last Of Us Gets A Release Date And Episode Count

"The Last of Us" on HBO is one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in recent memory. If the trailer is any sign of the incredible direction it's headed in, it may go down as one of the best live-action adaptations of any video game ever.

The show will follow Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as the horrifying post-apocalyptic world brings the unlikely duo together. They travel across the infected-filled country together as Ellie could hold the key to humanity's survival within her. During their journey, Joel and Ellie encounter numerous obstacles with threats around every corner. "The Last of Us" includes many typical zombie tropes, with many instances of humans being scarier than the infected. However, what sets it apart is the intense emotions throughout its masterful story.

A significant reason for the hype around HBO's "The Last of Us" is centered around the video game's director, Neil Druckmann, co-creating the show with "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin. Having someone integral to both games' success, like Druckmann, on board as creator, writer, and producer of "The Last of Us" series is a recipe for success for HBO. Star Pedro Pascal said that the show would closely follow the video game while still delivering a unique take on the critically-acclaimed story, and that's because of Druckmann's direction.

HBO has kept information regarding "The Last of Us" under lock and key, but today they revealed when fans could expect the series to drop.