Every Season Of 9-1-1 Ranked From Worst To Best

For decades, television has been rife with all manner of procedural series, from the most sober and grounded to the most dramatic and unrestrained — but you could make an honest argument that there has never been another procedural like "9-1-1."

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, this one-hour Fox drama about the lives and missions of Los Angeles first responders managed to revitalize network television's most indomitable genre by foregrounding one simple thing: intensity. From the very onset of Season 1, "9-1-1" has drawn fan and critical attention with its lightspeed pacing, high-octane action, unapologetic melodrama, and dependably outrageous cases-of-the-week. There is nary an episode of the show that doesn't dial it up all the way to 11, and the end product is all the more addictive for it — to say nothing of the occasional dash of campy humor, or the rewarding character drama brought to bear by the amazingly talented cast.

To date, there have been four full seasons of "9-1-1," with a fifth one currently airing on Fox Mondays. While the show has remained rather consistent on the whole, some seasons are still bound to be better than others. Here, we have made an effort to order all seasons from worst to best, including the ongoing Season 5. Read on to find out where your favorite season has landed on our ranking.