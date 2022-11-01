Netflix Cancels Fate: The Winx Saga After Two Seasons

Looks like the fairy tale is over. Literally. "Fate: The Winx Saga" has been canceled by Netflix after two seasons.

"Hi all! So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix has decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga," wrote showrunner Brian Young on Instagram about the series, which follows fairies in a magical boarding school. "This is especially tough because I know how many of you love [Season 2]. It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but silver lining all the same."

The popular Netflix series reached a cliffhanger ending at the end of Season 2, so unless Netflix plans to release a standalone movie to resolve it, à la "Sense8," the show's characters will remain suspended in limbo forever. In the last minutes of the seven-episode second season, Bloom learned that she had been put in stasis 1,000 years ago when she was a baby — which in turn sent her into the Realm of Darkness.