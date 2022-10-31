Meghann Fahy Was Ecstatic To Open The White Lotus With Those Survivor Stars

"The Bold Type" fans were thrilled when Meghann Fahy (who played the stylish romantic Sutton Brady) joined Season 2 of Mike White's award-winning anthology: "The White Lotus." Now in Sicily, Italy, Season 2 opens in an intriguing but mortifying way, especially for Fahy's Daphne Sullivan. With an all-star cast featuring Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Michael Imperioli of "The Sopranos," Season 2 promises another murder mystery in a beautiful vacation getaway.

White's work often underlines social dynamics, like in his under-appreciated gem "Enlightened" with Laura Dern diving deep into gender constructs and workplace relationships. His vast experience on reality television hits like "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race" give him a unique perspective which he brings into his fascinating and relatable series. These culminated in the wildly successful first season of "The White Lotus," starring Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, and Natasha Rothwell, in a Hawaiian paradise which then spawned the already riotous second season.

Season 2's premiere is as outlandish as the first, with a zany hotel staff, complicated friendships, and budding unexpected romances setting up a gripping narrative. The newest iteration even had some cameos in the very first scene from White's "Survivor" days. On the sunny beaches of Sicily, former tribe mates of "The White Lotus" creator Kara Kay and Angelina Keeley popped up, much to the delight of Meghann Fahy.