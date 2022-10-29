Sydney Sweeney To Reunite With Michael Mohan For Horror Film Immaculate
Hollywood's a surprisingly small community. Many actors and directors find themselves working with the same people multiple times, especially if the first collaboration was successful. Historic team-ups like Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson, and Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio bring us more and more great films because they seem to understand each other. According to Variety, Sydney Sweeney will soon join that list as she teams up with director Michael Mohan for the second time.
They will partner for the psychological horror film "Immaculate," which Sweeney will also produce. The film follows Cecelia (Sweeney), a woman of devout Catholic faith, who receives an offer to join an Italian convent. Her fulfilling new role turns ugly when she discovers her new home in the Italian countryside isn't the picture-perfect gig it seems. Her new home seems to be harboring something sinister, with dark secrets and a harrowing past.
The film will be the newest installment in the "new home is not what it seems" sub-genre of horror that already includes "The Amityville Horror," "Beetlejuice," and "The Skeleton Key." But Sweeney and Mohan certainly aren't strangers as the two partnered last year for a film in the same genre.
Sydney Sweeney and Michael Mohan teamed up for 2021's The Voyeurs
Sydney Sweeney and Michael Mohan came together in 2021 for Amazon Prime's original production, "The Voyeurs." In a weird play on the classic nosey neighbor, the film follows Pippa (Sweeney) and Thomas (Justice Smith) after they take possession of a new apartment in Montreal. Like any good apartment, there's an opportunity for a "Rear Window" storyline. Although where Hitchcock's version dealt with paranoia and murder, Mohan and Sweeney swapped those themes out and replaced them with sex and nuanced relationship themes.
While there was on-again-off-again chemistry between Smith ("Detective Pikachu," "Jurassic World Dominion") and Sweeney ("Euphoria," "The Handmaid's Tale"), there was a more cheesy undertone that almost poked fun at the genre, while bringing an erotic psychological thriller to the streaming service. The film also stars Ben Hardy ("Bohemian Rhapsody," "X-Men: Apocalypse) as an overtly sexual photographer who engages in plenty of inappropriate conduct, sometimes even with his wife, Natasha Liu Bordizzo ("The Greatest Showman," "Day Shift").
"The Voyeurs" was met with negative reviews by both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but nevertheless, it built a relationship between Sweeney and Mohan. They may move away from the sexier version of a Hitchcock film for "Immaculate," but they look to be staying firmly within the psychological horror genre, in which Sweeney has proven quite adept.