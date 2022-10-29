Sydney Sweeney To Reunite With Michael Mohan For Horror Film Immaculate

Hollywood's a surprisingly small community. Many actors and directors find themselves working with the same people multiple times, especially if the first collaboration was successful. Historic team-ups like Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson, and Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio bring us more and more great films because they seem to understand each other. According to Variety, Sydney Sweeney will soon join that list as she teams up with director Michael Mohan for the second time.

They will partner for the psychological horror film "Immaculate," which Sweeney will also produce. The film follows Cecelia (Sweeney), a woman of devout Catholic faith, who receives an offer to join an Italian convent. Her fulfilling new role turns ugly when she discovers her new home in the Italian countryside isn't the picture-perfect gig it seems. Her new home seems to be harboring something sinister, with dark secrets and a harrowing past.

The film will be the newest installment in the "new home is not what it seems" sub-genre of horror that already includes "The Amityville Horror," "Beetlejuice," and "The Skeleton Key." But Sweeney and Mohan certainly aren't strangers as the two partnered last year for a film in the same genre.