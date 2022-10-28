Why House Of The Dragon's First Season Was Both Too Fast And Too Slow

When "Game of Thrones" came to an end in the spring of 2019, fans had a lot of complaints, one of which was the incredibly rushed and often disorienting pacing during the final two seasons. For a show that, in its early seasons, made it quite clear that Westeros was an enormous landmass and devoted a ton of time to the show's cast of characters endlessly traversing the varied terrain, it certainly played fast and loose with the time-space continuum starting in the seventh season. Suddenly, characters more or less appeared wherever the plot demanded and were apparently able to fast-travel whenever necessary — the most egregious example being one guy sprinting from the far North to Eastwatch and then sending a raven across the country to Dragonstone, only for the recipient to arrive like an hour later. Beyond that, even character arcs were put on fast-forward; while it was probably inevitable that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) would pull a full Mad King by the series' end, it sure did happen in the blink of an eye.

All of this is to say that when "House of the Dragon," the first spin-off and prequel in the "Game of Thrones" franchise, premiered in 2022, expectations were... cautious, especially when it came to this series repeating the sins of its predecessor. In particular, everyone wanted to see what the show's pacing might be like — and as it turns out, "House of the Dragon" created its own weird pacing problems in due time.