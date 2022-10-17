House Of The Dragon's Eve Best Says This Big Episode 9 Moment Was A Long Time Coming

Spoilers for episode 9 of "House of the Dragon" ahead!

The penultimate episode of "House of the Dragon" may have crowned a new king, but during his coronation, the Queen Who Never Was definitely has the last word.

In the very last moments of "The Green Council," the ninth episode of the series' inaugural season, Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is abruptly and hurriedly crowned in the Light of the Seven as the King of the Seven Kingdoms, thanks to the manipulations and machinations of his mother, the newly widowed Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and his grandfather Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). However, before he can even bask in the glow of his new title, Aegon and his mother are greeted with a truly shocking sight: the giant red dragon Meleys emerging from beneath the ground, ridden straight from the dragonpit by Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

Sitting majestically atop Meleys, Rhaenys brings her beast right up to Aegon and Alicent, clad in full armor, but doesn't roast them on the spot... and the morning after the episode aired, Best spoke to Vulture and revealed what she really thought of this huge Episode 9 moment.