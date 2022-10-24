House Of The Dragon Season 2 Will Feel A Lot Like Game Of Thrones In One Major Way

For some fans of "House of the Dragon," they might not want this prequel and spin-off to feel too similar to "Game of Thrones." Though the show certainly enjoyed its fair share of successes during its first several seasons, by the time it ended in the spring of 2019, fans largely lost patience with the show's massive plot holes, rushed writing, and unsatisfying climaxes. There aren't many instances of such an enormous pop culture juggernaut losing cultural capital seemingly overnight, but "Game of Thrones" is definitely one of them; after being all anybody talked about for a decade, the show's unceremonious ending made it almost irrelevant.

In August of 2022, however, "House of the Dragon" premiered, reopening the book on "Game of Thrones" and getting audiences totally hooked on its portrayal of the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Immediately renewed for a second season after stunning premiere numbers, "House of the Dragon" was an undeniable hit, despite its relation to "Game of Thrones," or perhaps in spite of it — the creators, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, were very clear that they didn't want to repeat the original show's mistakes. (They still did anyway, some of the time.)

With all that said, Condal has now revealed that, whenever the second season of "House of the Dragon" drops, it'll feel a little familiar. Here's why Ryan Condal says "House of the Dragon" Season 2 will feel more like classic "Game of Thrones."