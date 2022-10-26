House Of The Dragon's Olivia Cooke And Emma D'Arcy Theorize What Their Characters Did During The Time Skip

As Cooke told Vulture, "We discussed with Miguel [Sapochnik] and Ryan [Condal] because there is such an absence after the 'eye for an eye' scene. With Alicent, because of her public display of violence, she's taken to religion to repent. She's a lot more measured, a lot more thoughtful, and a lot more closeted in terms of her emotions. Having had those six years in the castle with very few allies, thinking long and hard about what she did — she wants to be a closed book. She doesn't interact with many people, and she's trying to wrangle her children, but the three of them are so explosive and unique, and have such different personalities, that it's incredibly difficult. The closest relationship she had is probably with Aemond, but she's watching him grow up into an absolute killer, which is terrifying for her."

D'Arcy had their own idea of what Rhaenyra was doing during that time. "The thing that helped me clarify the time jump is that Rhaenyra and her family are in this outpost, this sort of temporary accommodation at Dragonstone," they said. "There's this waiting to be allowed back into the family home, and there is space within that gap, and via that self-built tribe, for her to claim an identity. Then the question becomes one of whether or not she can look after that identity when she goes back to Daddy's house, which I think is really relevant. Even we as adults who leave the family home and go away and start careers and build lives can still struggle to protect those fragile identities when we move back to the place we grew up."

"House of the Dragon," with all its time jumps, is streaming on HBO Max now.