Paramount+ Announces Premiere Date For Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923

Taylor Sheridan's television empire has certainly expanded since "Yellowstone" premiered in 2018. While Sheridan has branched off into shows not related to the "Yellowstone" universe, undoubtedly his most talked-about ones have been focused on the origin stories of the Duttons, the present of whom own and control the titular Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and the massive acreage it sits on in Montana. Last year, we were treated to "1883," the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill-led tale of the earliest Duttons moving out west across the brutal American landscape in the late 19th century.

Now, Sheridan has cooked up another prequel — "1923" was announced earlier this year (under its former title, "1932") along with the lead casting of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren (via Deadline). The premise is said to follow a new generation of Duttons "as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade" (via TV Line).

While "1923" has been busy in production for the last few months, we now finally have a premiere date for when audiences will be able to watch Sheridan's latest.