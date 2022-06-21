Yellowstone Fans Will Love Kevin Costner's Ambitious Plan For A New Western Epic

According to a recent report from Variety, Kevin Costner has big plans for his highly-anticipated next directorial effort, "Horizon" — namely that he wants it to be an epic saga that spans four feature-length films. Costner is reported as describing his vision for the project as being four films telling different, but interconnected, stories. It appears that "Horizon" is still in its early stages, and it is slated to be his fourth directorial project ever following "Open Range," "The Post Man," and "Dances with Wolves." If this four-movie vision comes to pass, it would mean that the project would more than double Costner's total output as a director, making the proposed move incredibly ambitious. But this unprecedented commitment further emphasizes just how much "Horizon" means to Costner.

A Deadline report from earlier this year indicates that "Horizon" (then thought to be a single film) has been a passion project of Costner's for quite some time. That article describes the movie as exploring the early American expansion into the West over the course of 15 years, beginning before the Civil War. The movie is teased as having a wide scope of perspectives and experiences, and the Variety report notes that the project is casting for around 170 speaking roles, one of which will be played by Costner himself. Considering that Costner has previously said that other Westerns miss the mark, his ambitious plan to make "Horizon" into a four-film epic feels all the more exciting.