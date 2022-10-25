The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer Is A Merry Good Time
"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" was announced in late 2020 at Disney's Investor day (via Deadline) with James Gunn attached to write and direct. The special will not debut in theaters and is an exclusive project available only to Disney+ subscribers, much like the recent "Werewolf by Night" special presentation. MCU fans should be as excited as ever for the project, as Gunn made some sharking remarks about the special.
"'The Holiday Special' is the greatest thing I've ever done in my life. It's ridiculous, and we can't believe we're making it every day. We all completely love it," Gunn told Radio Times. "It is unlike anything that anyone's ever seen before. I can't wait for people to see it." That certainly says a lot, given that Gunn is the brains behind smash hits like "The Suicide Squad," "Peacemaker," and the feature-length "Guardians" flicks.
Well, the official trailer has dropped for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," and it looks to be everything Gunn promised.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is just in time for Christmas
Everyone's lovable band of ragtag misfits is back, as each Guardian shines in the trailer for the holiday special. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) are rockin' around the Christmas tree in perhaps one of the silliest trailers we've ever gotten from the MCU. It looks like the crew travels to Earth for Christmas to lift Quill's spirits as he's still sad from all that Gamora (Zoe Saldana) jazz. She is noticeably absent from the trailer but she does get a mention from the team.
The Guardians are partying like it's 1999 in the teaser, and there's a surprise cameo appearance from Kevin Bacon. Mantis and Drax seek out the actor as a gift for Quill but end up scarring the "Footloose" star when they break into his home.
James Gunn certainly has a winner on his hands, as "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is a colorful treat. Get ready for some holiday fun when the Guardians return to your screens on November 25. The holiday special will serve as the epilogue to the MCU's Phase 4, following "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."