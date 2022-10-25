The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer Is A Merry Good Time

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" was announced in late 2020 at Disney's Investor day (via Deadline) with James Gunn attached to write and direct. The special will not debut in theaters and is an exclusive project available only to Disney+ subscribers, much like the recent "Werewolf by Night" special presentation. MCU fans should be as excited as ever for the project, as Gunn made some sharking remarks about the special.

"'The Holiday Special' is the greatest thing I've ever done in my life. It's ridiculous, and we can't believe we're making it every day. We all completely love it," Gunn told Radio Times. "It is unlike anything that anyone's ever seen before. I can't wait for people to see it." That certainly says a lot, given that Gunn is the brains behind smash hits like "The Suicide Squad," "Peacemaker," and the feature-length "Guardians" flicks.

Well, the official trailer has dropped for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," and it looks to be everything Gunn promised.