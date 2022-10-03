The Real Reason Why Dan Lin Walked Away From DC Chief Consideration

With vaguely-stated goals for the future of DC Films, Warner Bros. Discovery has recently been searching for someone to lead the superhero franchise. The role would function analogously to that of Kevin Feige at Disney, who heads up Marvel Studios and plays a major part in architecting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Late this summer, Dan Lin was reported to be in negotiations with Warner Bros. for the position. However, by early September, those talks had fallen through. The news surprised many people. After all, Lin is best known for producing on the "Sherlock Holmes" and "Lego Movie" franchises among many other projects, meaning he'd have come with much of the experience necessary to construct an interconnected cinematic franchise like the DC Extended Universe.

Despite DC Film's low points, it remains the strongest competitor to the MCU juggernaut, as evidenced by the success of "The Batman" earlier this year. One would imagine a cavalcade of potential suitors lining up to court Warner Bros. for the chance to take charge of it. But now, thanks to some industry insider information, we now know why Lin, and potentially others, have steered clear of the job.