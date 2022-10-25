House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy Praises Rhaenyra's Bodily Autonomy In That Brutal Birthing Scene

After learning that her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), has died and his widow Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has hastily installed their son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) onto the throne, Rhaenyra is devastated — and it affects her physically. After going into labor months before she's due, she tragically delivers a clearly non-viable fetus in one of the series' most brutal scenes to date.

Speaking to GQ, D'Arcy owned the scene completely, explaining why Rhaenyra refused help from any servants and undertook this harrowing moment alone. "I don't know how contentious this is going to be, but the most important thing for me about the birth in episode 10, is that... She has a fear that begins when she loses her mother," they told the outlet. "And that's one of either dying in childbirth, and/or being incapacitated by childbirth by being forced to bear children within this system. Simultaneously, she lives in anticipation of this call to the throne when her father dies. But she's in the worst-case scenario, in that she is fundamentally incapacitated at the same point as being told 'your father's dead, the throne is yours, and you've been usurped.'"

"The advice Rhaenyra is receiving is to have patience, in the hope of preventing the child being stillborn or preventing harm to the child," they continued. "And she ignores the advice, seeking instead to get this body out of her. And I think it's really fundamental, and it will be possibly divisive, but ultimately I think she chooses her own bodily autonomy. She prioritises her own bodily autonomy. She literally says in the scene, like 'get it out.'"