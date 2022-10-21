Why Mothers Are The Unsung Heroes Of The Game Of Thrones Universe

Within the universe of "Game of Thrones," there's plenty of heroes to be found — bastard turned secret royal Jon Snow (Kit Harington), righteously vengeful Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), and even the fatally moralistic Ned Stark (Sean Bean). Sure, this franchise has antiheroes, evildoers who embark on series-long redemption arcs, and a handful of straight-up sociopaths, but it's also stocked with traditional good guys. In terms of fighting for those they love, though, and accomplishing quite a lot in the process, there's one category of "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" characters that looms over the other: moms.

Look at literally any mother in Westeros, and you'll see a character who will stop at absolutely nothing to protect those she loves — specifically, her children. Interpersonal relationships in the Seven Kingdoms don't usually go particularly smoothly, so in this fraught world, it feels okay that, rather than putting the men in their lives above all else, these women prioritize their children. When it comes to the women of Westeros, motherhood clearly instills some serious drive into these ladies — so let's take a deep dive into each of these champion moms and see the lengths they'll go to in order to protect their young.