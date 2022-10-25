The Winchesters' Robbie Thompson 'Couldn't Have A Better Dance Partner' For Mary Winchester Than Meg Donnelly - Exclusive

Robbie Thompson praised the cast, saying, "This cast is incredible: Meg [Donnelly], Drake [Rodger], Jojo [Fleites], Nida [Khurshid], Bianca [Kajlich], Demetria [McKinney]. We have an incredible, incredible group of performers who have all been amazing."

Like "Supernatural," the spin-off series is shaping up to be just as collaborative of an environment for the cast. "We meet once a week. We try to Zoom, talk to one another, talk about where [each] character is going and everything," Thompson added. "They couldn't be better partners. I'm really excited for people to meet their versions of these characters, but also to meet them as well."

He also addressed that there have been many iterations of Mary Winchester over the course of "Supernatural," but Donnelly is still making the role her own. "I could not have a better dance partner than Meg Donnelly," Thompson said. "She is so invested. She's so creative. She has such an interesting perspective on the character that ... I cannot wait." It's clear that Donnelly understands her character and is living up to the very large boots she had to fill.

Thompson noted, "Someone was asking me what I'm most excited about. I can't wait for people to not only meet their versions of these characters but to meet this cast. These are really, really special kids."

New episodes of "The Winchesters" air Tuesdays on The CW.