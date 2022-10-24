House Of The Dragon Episode 10 Recap: Don't Look Up

"House of the Dragon" just finished its wildly successful first season — and luckily, a second season is already on the way — and in doing so, it has laid the groundwork for a gripping sophomore outing. This series is simultaneously a prequel and spinoff to "Game of Thrones" as well as an adaptation of "Fire & Blood," a history of the Targaryens written by creator George R.R. Martin, "House of the Dragon" is set to tell the story of the Dance of the Dragons, the name given to the civil war that wages between the Targaryens over the Iron Throne just under two centuries before the events of "Game of Thrones."

Throughout its first season, "House of the Dragon" has focused heavily on both Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), former childhood best friends who now find themselves locked in a battle over the throne. While Rhaenyra was publicly chosen as the official heir to the Iron Throne by her late father Viserys (Paddy Considine), Alicent has a son by Viserys, and is acutely aware that she has to make a play now in order for her son to become the undisputed king. After last week, where Alicent crowned Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) in a rushed ceremony so as to thwart Rhaenyra, we finally get to see the heir's side of things; here's what happens in the "The Black Queen," the season finale of the first season of "House of the Dragon."