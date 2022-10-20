Devon Sawa's Time On Chucky Was Supposed To End With Season 1

Devon Sawa went from a teen icon in films like 1995's "Casper" and "Now and Then" to a horror legend with his turns in the cult classics "Idle Hands" from 1999 and "Final Destination" in 2000, all the way to training in MMA in the 2010s. In 2021, he made his long-awaited return to the genre that cemented him as a star in Syfy's television show, "Chucky," based on the killer doll from the "Child's Play" series.

Outside of a well-received but not canonically involved reboot of "Child's Play" from 2019, the "Chucky" film series has remained with its creator Don Mancini. Co-writer on the original film, Mancini went on to script the second and third "Child's Play" films as well as "Bride of Chucky" before stepping into the director's chair for "Seed of Chucky," "Curse of Chucky," and "Cult of Chucky." The success of the latter two films in the direct-to-video market led to USA and SYFY co-signing onto a "Chucky" TV series.

Other than an appearance in 2015's "The Exorcism of Molly Hartley," "Chucky" marked Devon Sawa's return to the horror genre of which he often worked in the late-90s and most of the 2000s. In the series, he was cast in dual roles as twin brothers Logan and Luke Wheeler, father and uncle to the protagonist, Jake Wheeler. When both brothers were dispensed by the evil "friend to the end," Chucky, Sawa thought that was the end of his run on the popular horror show.