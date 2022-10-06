Chucky's Creator Calls This Returning Actor The SyFy Series' Jessica Lange
Despite many of the cast members of "Chucky" Season 1 dying at the hands of the titular killer doll (Brad Dourif), some characters are still coming back for Season 2. According to Entertainment Weekly, after the bloody events of the first season, teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) get sent to a totalitarian Catholic reform school. However, Chucky — and on-again, off-again girlfriend Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) — aren't finished with the hapless teens quite yet.
This time, several new actors are joining the show for the sophomore season. "Chucky" creator Don Mancini told Entertainment Weekly he was "super excited" to reunite Tilly, Gina Gershon, and Joe Pantoliano, co-stars of the classic thriller "Bound," written and directed by Lena and Lilly Wachowski, for the Syfy horror comedy.
However, there is a cast member who is returning for Season 2 despite being killed – repeatedly — in the first season of the series. Here's more about the actor on "Chucky" who Mancini compared to Jessica Lange on "American Horror Story."
Devon Sawa will play a brand new character in Season 2 of Chucky
Devon Sawa was a regular cast member on the first season of "Chucky" and actually was offed twice in only seven episodes, thanks to his dual role as identical twin brothers. He plays Lucas, Jake's abusive father, whom Chucky murders in the first episode, and sibling Logan, who is killed by his nephew, Junior (Teo Briones), later in the season. But Don Mancini confirmed the actor is returning to the show anyway, just not as either character.
Sawa is now playing the headmaster of the nefarious reform school. Mancini laughingly compared this to Jessica Lange's appearances as multiple characters on another hit horror series: "In the way that Ryan Murphy would bring actors back in different roles [on 'American Horror Story'], I guess Devon Sawa is this franchise's Jessica Lange" (via Entertainment Weekly).
It's a fun nod to Sawa's multiple performances last season, and based on the Season 2 trailer, the actor appropriately looks and seems like a completely different kind of villain compared to Lucas and Logan. Hopefully "Chucky" is renewed for more seasons so Sawa can keep coming back from the dead as another character every year on the show.