Chucky's Creator Calls This Returning Actor The SyFy Series' Jessica Lange

Despite many of the cast members of "Chucky" Season 1 dying at the hands of the titular killer doll (Brad Dourif), some characters are still coming back for Season 2. According to Entertainment Weekly, after the bloody events of the first season, teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) get sent to a totalitarian Catholic reform school. However, Chucky — and on-again, off-again girlfriend Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) — aren't finished with the hapless teens quite yet.

This time, several new actors are joining the show for the sophomore season. "Chucky" creator Don Mancini told Entertainment Weekly he was "super excited" to reunite Tilly, Gina Gershon, and Joe Pantoliano, co-stars of the classic thriller "Bound," written and directed by Lena and Lilly Wachowski, for the Syfy horror comedy.

However, there is a cast member who is returning for Season 2 despite being killed – repeatedly — in the first season of the series. Here's more about the actor on "Chucky" who Mancini compared to Jessica Lange on "American Horror Story."