Former Marvel Artist Anthony Francisco Digs Into The Unlikely Origin For Namor's Design In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Exclusive

The official trailer release for the upcoming MCU adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has fans feeling very emotional. Naturally, one thing resonating with fans is the brave way the inhabitants of Wakanda — and the actors who play them — are dealing with the loss of King T'Challa and Chadwick Boseman, the charismatic film star who embodied the beloved screen character. The trailer is also drumming up excitement, however, with the most detailed look yet at Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who is finally making his live-action debut in the MCU 83 years after the character's debut as the Submariner in Marvel Comics #1 in 1939.

Bestowed with the gargantuan responsibility of designing the look of Namor at the beginning of production for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was Anthony Francisco, who for nearly nine years was a key creative in Marvel's team of Visual Development artists. Having grown up a fan of Marvel Comics, Francisco shared his love and passion for the material as a concept artist for well over a dozen MCU films. As such, he's worked on key designs for several blockbusters, including the first two "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Ant-Man" films and their upcoming threequels, as well as "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and the last three "Thor" films.

Francisco also designed key elements for "Black Panther" such as the Dora Milaje, the fierce group of female warriors who serve as Wakanda's special forces. For "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the artist was tasked with conceptualizing Namor, who materializes in the film as the powerful ruler of the underwater kingdom of Talocan. In his iteration in the Marvel Comics, Namor was introduced as the child of an American explorer and Atlantean princess.

Not surprisingly, the characters of Marvel have long been engrained in Francisco's artistic sensibilities — so much so that his initial ideas for Namor's look emerged not from a span of detailed research, but from a place tucked away in his imagination that presented itself in a unique way.