Lupita Nyong'o Won't Reveal Who The New Black Panther Is

"Black Panther" had an incredible soundtrack, a distinct visual style, and a powerful message about family, identity, and responsibility at its core. After Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, it was almost impossible to imagine a sequel, but "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is shaping up to be a poignant tribute to the late actor's memory. Although director Ryan Coogler is keeping the film's plot under wraps, we can glean a few things from the trailer. Although the central conflict isn't apparent, it's easy to see that Wakanda is still grieving T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). As Wakanda gears up to face a new threat looming on the horizon, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) are left to help the nation move forward in the wake of T'Challa's death.

Viewers will naturally be curious to see how Boseman's death will affect the film, but that's not the only question on everyone's mind. Trailers for the film show that another character is set to take over as the next Black Panther, though their identity is still a mystery. If you're looking for more details on the matter, then you're out of luck. In a recent interview, Lupita Nyong'o made it clear that she won't be providing hints about the identity of the next Black Panther. Her hilarious but succinct answer makes it safe to assume that the actress will be keeping the secret under lock and key until the film premieres on November 11, 2022.