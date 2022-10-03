Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Official Trailer Has Fans All Buzzing About The Same Thing
Tickets for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" are officially on sale, and, in typical Marvel fashion, the studio released a brand new trailer to celebrate.
The official trailer dives deeper into the conflict between Wakanda and Talocan following the death of King T'Challa. It's still up in the air how exactly "Wakanda Forever" writes off Chadwick Boseman's titular hero, but the trailers clearly show that T'Challa has passed away in the MCU. The trailer gives fans a good look at how Wakanda is mourning their king's death, which leaves them vulnerable to an invasion. Namor and his people's full strength is displayed as they attack Wakanda and even flood their city. The trailer gives great looks at Namor (Tenoch Huerta), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne).
The trailer's final shot gives fans what they've all been waiting for: a look at the new Black Panther. Following the tragic loss of Boseman in 2020, theories took over the internet as to who would take up the mantle of Black Panther. Some fans believed Marvel Studios should have recast the role to maintain T'Challa's presence in the MCU, but Kevin Feige said it was too soon (via Empire). Others thought giving the mantle to an already established character was the way to go, with Shuri, Nakia, and M'Baku being the most popular choices.
Marvel Studios went the latter of the two routes, and fans are going crazy over their decision.
Shuri is probably the new Black Panther, and fans are loving it
The trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" all but confirms that Letitia Wright's Shuri will inherit the mantle in the upcoming sequel.
After the trailer dropped, Twitter exploded with fans showing excitement for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Everyone seems more than ready for the sequel, with many fans loving every aspect of the trailer. Namor's reveal, Riri Williams' Mark I Ironheart suit, and the return of beloved characters were all highlights, but the new Black Panther reveal was the clear standout. User CPizza570 said the hero's new suit looks fire, while josemichael1998 asked who could be wearing it, Shuri or Nakia?
Twitter agrees that Shuri is donning the costume in the trailer, and fans are excited to see her as the new Black Panther. User kamoutd said, "So that confirms it, it's Shuri. I'm not mad. They could've recasted, but I'm not mad." Targ_Nation agreed with them, saying, "yeah, that's 100% Shuri behind that mask." Thescarletprint believes Shuri is the correct choice and says, "Shuri is about to DEVOUR as the next Black Panther."
While we don't actually see Shuri in the costume — the reveal shows a masked female Black Panther — the trailer heavily implies that it's the younger sister of T'Challa. Shuri and Nakia have long been the two rumored options to become the next Black Panther, and the trailer and the film's new poster strongly suggest that we'll see Letitia Wright as the Black Panther.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters on November 11.