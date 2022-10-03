Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Official Trailer Has Fans All Buzzing About The Same Thing

Tickets for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" are officially on sale, and, in typical Marvel fashion, the studio released a brand new trailer to celebrate.

The official trailer dives deeper into the conflict between Wakanda and Talocan following the death of King T'Challa. It's still up in the air how exactly "Wakanda Forever" writes off Chadwick Boseman's titular hero, but the trailers clearly show that T'Challa has passed away in the MCU. The trailer gives fans a good look at how Wakanda is mourning their king's death, which leaves them vulnerable to an invasion. Namor and his people's full strength is displayed as they attack Wakanda and even flood their city. The trailer gives great looks at Namor (Tenoch Huerta), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne).

The trailer's final shot gives fans what they've all been waiting for: a look at the new Black Panther. Following the tragic loss of Boseman in 2020, theories took over the internet as to who would take up the mantle of Black Panther. Some fans believed Marvel Studios should have recast the role to maintain T'Challa's presence in the MCU, but Kevin Feige said it was too soon (via Empire). Others thought giving the mantle to an already established character was the way to go, with Shuri, Nakia, and M'Baku being the most popular choices.

Marvel Studios went the latter of the two routes, and fans are going crazy over their decision.