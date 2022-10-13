She-Hulk Episode 9 Recap: Jen Ends Things On A Disney+ Note
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" finale
What the Hulk just happened? One minute Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is clearing out her office after being publicly humiliated by Intelligencia, and the next, she's smashing through streaming services to change her own storyline. Well, more power to her, we guess? It feels safe to say that the finale of "She-Hulk," — entitled "Whose Show Is This?" — met the trend that the debut season had established since the beginning. The case closer to Jen's initial stint as She-Hulk had delivered something totally unexpected in the best way possible and stuck so firmly to its comic book roots you could smell the gamma green ink.
Naturally, though, there was still a lot to break down in our last line of questioning and the revelations that came with it. What has Jen's recent N.D.A. or Neighbouring Dimension Altercation (we might've made that up) done with the real Kevin Feige for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Since when did Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) become a Dad? And could a surprise return of a relatively new flame set up what might be the healthiest relationship in the MCU?
Jen opens with an intro that's a blast from the past
Following the rage quit of last week's penultimate episode, Jennifer Walters found herself on the other side of a supermax cell after turning savage and being exposed by a band of keyboard bros, aka Intelligencia. However, this was only revealed after a nostalgic nod to the past and a classy voiceover. In a brilliant 70s fashion, "She-Hulk" opened with an intro that was beat for glorious beat in line with the one from the 1978 adaptation of "The Incredible Hulk," which starred Bill Bixby as David Bruce Banner and the legendary Lou Ferrigno as his not-so-jolly green counterpart. From the lab to the tire change in the rain, it was a great way to kick off our last catch-up with Jen in her debut season before being thrown back to reality.
Waking up in prison, it takes a while before she sees the bigger picture, which has her as enemy number one following her public outburst. Leaving the D.O.D.C. (Department of Damage Control), Jen parts ways with her job at the firm and is required to remain in her human form, or she'll be put back behind bars. From here, a dismal domino effect begins that forces her back to living at home with her parents and struggling to get on with her life, which we know can't happen. She-Hulk has unfinished business, and Jen is determined to address it.
Nikki to the rescue
With She-Hulk out of action, Jennifer Walters takes up the offer left by Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) to revisit his retreat for a "mental health break" (and she certainly breaks something). At the same time, her good friend, Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga), comes to the rescue from behind a discreet username. Using another embarrassing video from Jen's mother, Nikki uses the clip as an in to get shoulder to online shoulder with other Intelligencia members, drawing the attention of its head, the Hulk-king. What's interesting about this particular act of deception is that it actually falls in line with what Gonzaga mentioned in August before the show debuted.
In what almost felt like a tease looking back now, Gonzaga revealed where she could imagine Nikki's place in the ever-expanding world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I feel like she could hang with villains, become their friends, and then get some secrets from them," she explained to Screen Rant, only to end up doing just that in the show's closer, albeit with a bit of help from Pug (Josh Segarra). After getting an invite from the Hulk-king himself, the two infiltrate the Intelligencia meeting, making the not-so-shocking discovery that Todd (Jon Bass) was Hulk-king all along. But what are this royal tool's plans, and how will Jen stop him? Well, by breaking reality as we know it, obviously.
Jen finally makes her power move against Marvel itself
It's here where "She-Hulk" puts its unique ability and self-reflection of the MCU into effect and has Jen Walters pump the breaks on things before they all get too, well...Marvel. She discovers that Abomination's retreat is hosting Intelligencia, where Todd reveals his master plan to go gamma himself. From there, Titania (Jameela Jamil) drops in, doing damage, before Bruce Banner appears from nowhere to get his wires and punches crossed with his old foe, Emil Blonsky. The whole thing is a mess, and Jen knows it, leaving her with the only option to break out of her own show. She busts through the "She-Hulk" icon on the Disney+ menu, and drops into the behind-the-scenes documentary series, "Marvel's Assembled," to speak to her show's writing team.
It's original, totally unexpected, and fits perfectly in line with the fourth-wall-breaking nature of Walters from the comics. From here on out, the matter of Marvel not sticking to the source material isn't up for debate — and anyone that argues can try and speak to the actual head of the operation, K.E.V.I.N.
Jen's meeting with K.E.V.I.N. is a meta moment for the ages
Checking just about every box of issues that fans have had over the years, She-Hulk storms the Marvel castle on her own (in a nod to Black Widow in "Iron Man 2") to give her closing statement to the head of the business; a robot with a cute little rim over three Infinity Stone-like eyes. Kevin is actually K.E.V.I.N. (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus), an artificial intelligence focused on making all the decisions about Marvel stories, including Jen's.
Not happy with how things have turned out, the brave lawyer pleads her case about how fans often think Marvel movies end the same way and that Jen's doesn't have to. She suggests to K.E.V.I.N. doesn't "throw a bunch of plot and flash" at the audience and that her stakes are just trying to find a balance in her life. With this, she requests to make some significant changes to the finale that stops Todd from going green and put Blonksy back in the slammer (who is quickly broken out in the post-credits thanks to Wong, again) for turning big and scaly. She also requests to bring back Daredevil because "a woman has needs." Totally fair. Now cue the "Fast and Furious" family finale.
Skaar, you being serious? Daredevil and Jen 4-EVER
With the day saved and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) dropping in at just the right time, Jen's life finally returns to its gamma-layered normality. Cutting to a family barbecue that would make Dominic Torretto jealous, Matt Murdock is being probed by Jen's family about his life back in Hell's Kitchen, none of which confirms if this is the Netflix "Daredevil" or not. It's great, sweet, and straightforward until Bruce Banner makes a surprise visit, this time with a guest – his seemingly teenage son, Skaar.
While this might be a shock for some, Marvel know-it-alls will be aware of Skaar as the Son of Hulk following the "Planet Hulk" story arc (via Fandom). A major influence on Taika Waititi's "Thor: Ragnarok," the plot saw Hulk sent to a distant planet where, like the "Thor" threequel, he becomes a gladiator champion. The difference here, however, is that Hulk leads a rebellion, becomes king, and marries an alien woman, Caiera, who becomes pregnant. Sadly she dies after the ship that brought Hulk to Sakaar explodes, decimating the planet and killing Caiera, only for Skaar to be born on the hellish landscape and seek vengeance against his father in "World War Hulk." While the MCU version looks pretty timid, there's no telling if we'll learn how this father and son reunited in a future project, but we can bet the family feud will be a rage-filled one. At least they know a good lawyer.