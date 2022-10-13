She-Hulk Episode 9 Recap: Jen Ends Things On A Disney+ Note

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" finale

What the Hulk just happened? One minute Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is clearing out her office after being publicly humiliated by Intelligencia, and the next, she's smashing through streaming services to change her own storyline. Well, more power to her, we guess? It feels safe to say that the finale of "She-Hulk," — entitled "Whose Show Is This?" — met the trend that the debut season had established since the beginning. The case closer to Jen's initial stint as She-Hulk had delivered something totally unexpected in the best way possible and stuck so firmly to its comic book roots you could smell the gamma green ink.

Naturally, though, there was still a lot to break down in our last line of questioning and the revelations that came with it. What has Jen's recent N.D.A. or Neighbouring Dimension Altercation (we might've made that up) done with the real Kevin Feige for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Since when did Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) become a Dad? And could a surprise return of a relatively new flame set up what might be the healthiest relationship in the MCU?