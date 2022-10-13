Harrison Ford Is Rumored To Be Joining The MCU As Gen. Thunderbolt Ross In Captain America 4

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe found its footing in 2008, two heroes led the charge: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Hulk (Edward Norton). The former's first solo adventure would go on to become a comic book movie classic that ushered in a new era of superhero media. On the other hand, the "Jade Giant" found no such prosperity by the time his flick left the cinema. "The Incredible Hulk" didn't make a ton of money, and it remains less than a critical favorite, hence why Marvel Studios has largely ignored it over the years.

At the same time, some elements of "The Incredible Hulk" have stuck around in the MCU for the long haul. For instance, aside from the title hero himself, General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross has become a key player in the sprawling multimedia franchise. From "Captain America: Civil War" to "Black Widow," he's brought his stern attitude, signature mustache, and penchant for stirring up trouble at the worst possible time with him for multiple projects. William Hurt brought Ross to life to perfection until his death on March 13, 2022.

Despite Hurt's passing, the rumor mill has indicated that Thunderbolt Ross isn't done in the MCU just yet. In fact, he may return for "Captain America: New World Order," played by none other than Harrison Ford.