Rian Johnson Feels Honored That Angela Lansbury And Stephen Sondheim Agreed To Be In Glass Onion

Although Angela Lansbury is perhaps most recognizable as the star of "Murder, She Wrote," the actress had an enviable career that spanned decades (via IMDb). Whether you know her from movies like "The Picture of Dorian Grey" and "The Manchurian Candidate," or as the voice of Mrs. Potts in "Beauty and the Beast," Lansbury was a welcome presence on any screen. Meanwhile, Stephen Sondheim is known for penning the lyrics to musicals like "West Side Story," "Sweeney Todd," and "Into The Woods," effectively shaping the world of musical theater into what it is today (via The New York Times). Working with either Sondheim or Lansbury would be a dream come true for anyone with an appreciation for entertainment history. Thankfully, "Glass Onion" director Rian Johnson didn't have to choose.

"They were so kind and so generous. We thought, my God, would either of them ever do it? We didn't think they would. And both of them were so cool," Johnson told Deadline. "For both of them, besides just the honor of having them in the movie, personally just being able to have 10 minutes with each of them to tell them what their work has meant to me was really special."

While their cameos in "Glass Onion” are noteworthy, it's not Lansbury and Sondheim's first collaboration. The New York Times reports that one of Lansbury's earliest stage roles was in the original production of Sondheim's musical "Anyone Can Whistle."