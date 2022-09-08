First Trailer For Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Heralds The Highly Anticipated Return Of Benoit Blanc

Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2019 thanks to its razor-sharp wit and a wealth of stars who brought plenty of fun to the 'whodunnit.' It follows gentleman sleuth Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he tries to figure out who's behind the death of a wealthy author, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). But that's no easy task since the Thrombey family is a nest of vipers, and none of them can be trusted. Johnson's script is incredible, and it's only made greater by the likes of Chris Evans, LaKeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee-Curtis, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, and more.

Audiences and critics alike loved the mystery-thriller, which is why the internet collectively went nuts when it was announced that Rian Johnson had been tapped to produce two sequels for Netflix. The expectations are understandably high for the inscrutably titled "Glass Onion," and now the we have the first trailer to feast our eyes upon, we have a much better idea of what's in store for world-renowned investigator Benoit Blanc in his next case.