The Devastating Death Of Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim, the playwright and composer responsible for "West Side Story" and many other classic Broadway musicals, passed away on Friday, November 26, at 91 years old.

Sondheim was undoubtedly one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, bringing his genius to a wide range of musicals including works like "Sunday in the Park with George," "Merrily We Roll Along," "Into the Woods," and more. The London gothic of "Sweeney Todd" was counterbalanced in the sweet overtures of "Company," and despite being performed by dozens of actors onstage, Mr. Sondheim's art remained deeply personal. A new film adaptation of "West Side Story" directed by Steven Spielberg is slated for release in December.

Earlier this month, he returned to New York from his quarantine in Roxbury, MA, to attend revivals of two of his classic shows: "Assassins" and "Company." According to the New York Times, which described Sondheim as a "titan of musical theatre," his death was sudden, and he attended a friend's Thanksgiving festivities the day before. He is survived by his half brother, Walter, and his husband, Jeffrey Romley.