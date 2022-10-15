Tatiana Maslany Details Her Must-Haves For A Potential She-Hulk Season 2

In a recent interview with ET, Maslany was asked what she would want if the show gets the second season that it deserves. She was coy when answering and light on specifics, but she did tell the interviewer that she wants it to be challenging and surprising. "That thing that drew me to this part initially was the fact that I didn't predict it, that it was bucking the expectations that I had...so as long as it has that irreverent, unexpected, turning things on their head quality to it, I don't care what it is."

Indeed, challenging and surprising has been working well for the show so far. The Season 1 finale has CNET calling her "the MCU's most surprisingly powerful being." Not just because of her super-strength, mind you — but also for her meta ability to strong-arm a better ending for herself in a fictional universe rife with cliches and recycled tropes. Cinema Express has similar praise for the "surprise entry from Marvel with more hits than misses," lauding the show for "its originality, humour, and groundedness," which takes the fun up a notch alongside similar hits like Ms. Marvel. It appears that the show is working with a solid formula. If they can keep that surprise factor up, the next season won't just be a smash — it'll be a hulk-smash.