She-Hulk Episode 8 Recap: Incel-Igencia

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "She-Hulk" Episode 8

The penultimate episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is arguably the best out of the bunch, thanks mainly in part to the appearance of Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is put on Leap Frog's (Brandon Stanley) case, who wants to sue Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) for making a defective superhero outfit. Jen has a conflict of interest here, as she also uses Luke for her superhero wardrobe, but it's nothing a waiver can't fix.

Matt Murdock comes in to represent Luke in court, pitting the MCU's two most famous lawyers against one another. Jen and Matt have chemistry from the get-go, which only heightens with each scene they share. Matt wins the case, and we discover Leap Frog is a conniving man-child who needs to be taught a lesson. When Luke is kidnapped by Leap Frog and his goons (henchmen?), Daredevil arrives to help. This results in a massive fight between She-Hulk and her new frenemy, as she has yet to realize Leap Frog is lying to her.

Leap Frog is eventually apprehended, and Jen and Matt meet in their normal forms and do the nasty not too long after. The episode wraps up with She-Hulk accepting her Female Lawyer of the Year award, which she receives alongside a handful of other women, and the ceremony goes south. Like Antarctica south.