She-Hulk Episode 6 Has Daredevil Fans All Saying The Same Thing

As "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" chugs along on Disney+, it has given Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a lot to enjoy. Aside from getting to know Jennifer Walters (previously rejected Marvel star Tatiana Maslany) and just about every facet of her life, the series has provided no shortage of comedy, action, and questions for the future of the MCU. Not to mention, it has featured a handful of cameos, ranging from Wong (Benedict Wong) to Emil "Abomination" Blonsky (Tim Roth), to further connect the show to the wider franchise. Of course, for most fans, one guest stands head and shoulders above all others.

With his acclaimed Netflix series over, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) — aka Daredevil — arrived in the MCU proper via "Spider-Man: No Way Home." As Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) lawyer, it was a no-brainer that he'd make an appearance on the legal series that is "She-Hulk." Sure enough, when the first trailer for the series arrived, it confirmed that the "Man Without Fear," in a brand new suit, would team up with She-Hulk — likely to take down some bad guys. Therefore, when the program started its streaming run, fans couldn't wait to see Daredevil arrive, and thanks to an Episode 5 tease, it seemed like we'd see it happen in Episode 6.

However, the "Devil of Hell's Kitchen" didn't pop up in the "She-Hulk" installment, and fans have a lot to say about it.