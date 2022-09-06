She-Hulk Basically Explained

What if Hulk, but she? If you've been wondering this for years, don't worry: the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe offering on Disney+, "She-Hulk," is here to answer any lingering questions you might have about making the mighty Hulk into a girl. Jennifer Walters, as played by "Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany, is just an unassuming attorney before her life is drastically altered by a funky, psychedelic blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner (still played by Mark Ruffalo). From there, she has to navigate the thin line between her career as a lawyer and her new life as a super-strong green girl... which leads to, naturally, all sorts of shenanigans, including a moment that brings rapper Megan Thee Stallion into the MCU proper.

If you're wondering about the logistics of She-Hulk, fear not: Okay, So Basically on SnapChat and YouTube is here for all of your girl Hulk-related needs. Are you curious about She-Hulk's origins in Marvel comics? Well, maybe you shouldn't be, actually! And why did Bruce Banner have a different name at some point? You're about to find out.

From She-Hulk to Moon Knight to Dr. Michael Morbius, Okay, So Basically covers lots of characters on both YouTube and SnapChat. As for She-Hulk, her series is currently streaming on Disney+.