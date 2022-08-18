She-Hulk Episode 1 Left Fans With Big Feelings About The Improved CGI

When Marvel dropped the first "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" trailer, the reactions weren't great, with a number of fans griping that the CGI effects used to animate Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in her greened-out Hulk form were not up to snuff for a franchise with such deep pockets. Now that the series has premiered on Disney+, those critics are getting the chance to see what the finished product looks like.

Leading up to the release of "She-Hulk," the general topic of VFX artists was front and center for many. An anonymous VFX artist wrote a Vulture op-ed bemoaning the harsh workloads Marvel Studios allegedly imposes on the companies it hires to make superhero fantasies come to life on screen. Among the claims in the op-ed, the author said that Marvel underbids houses and burdens VFX workers with harsh deadlines along with persistent requests for changes, causing artists to work grueling hours with constantly shifting targets. In early August, the talent behind "She-Hulk" spoke up in support of VFX artists, adding more layers to the CGI saga the show has faced since dropping that first trailer.

And now that the inaugural episode of the show has aired, it seems many of those initial critics have changed their tune.