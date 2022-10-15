She-Hulk Creator Jessica Gao Discusses Reigning In Jen And K.E.V.I.N.'s Finale Conversation

This article contains spoilers for "She-Hulk" Season 1, Episode 9.

Smashing its way onto Disney+ on August 18, 2022, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" brought one of Marvel's most iconic female superheroes into the ever-expanding realms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show follows the life of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she represents superhero legal cases while trying to balance a healthy social life. "She-Hulk" presents itself as a different breed of Marvel production, one where the comedy takes center stage over any explosive action or major stakes.

The show not only plays with the kind of comedy you would expect from its premise, such as Jen's awkward dates and weird social encounters, but additionally makes great strides to have a more satirical edge to it than your typical Marvel fare. Commentating on TV show cliches, superhero tropes, gender roles, and internet trolls who are quick to criticize female-centric superheroes, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" holds no Hulk-sized punches back when it comes to poking fun at these different avenues of entertainment in all its fourth-wall-breaking glory.

No episode exemplifies this more than the final episode of this season, "Whose Show Is This?" Following a messy series of events that sees various characters from the show return, She-Hulk confronts the Marvel Studios creative team about changing her finale, resulting in a conversation with an A.I. robot known as K.E.V.I.N. that has been making all the creative decisions for the MCU. Creating such an off-kilter episode was surely a challenge, but it was one that its team was more than happy to accept.