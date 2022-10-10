Here's Why Alicent's Latest Outfit On House Of The Dragon Is A Cersei Callback

Alicent Hightower, as played by Olivia Cooke, is no stranger to sharp sartorial choices on HBO's new hit Westerosi series "House of the Dragon," and now, she's really reminding us of another queen who would do anything to protect her children.

Earlier, in the show's fifth episode, "We Light the Way," Alicent (played in her younger years by Emily Carey) shows up at the wedding of her former best friend turned rival Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (then played by Milly Alcock) fashionably late... literally. Clad in green, a color that signifies war for House Hightower, Alicent interrupts her husband and Rhaenyra's father Viserys' (Paddy Considine)'s speech and enters the proceedings as slowly as possible, sending a very clear message that the Hightowers are still standing — and ready to fight.

Now, in the eighth episode of the series, "The Lord of the Tides," Alicent uses her clothing as a weapon against Rhaenyra (played in her adulthood by Emma D'Arcy) once again, calling to mind another queen from "Game of Thrones." Here's why Alicent's latest outfit on "House of the Dragon" is a pretty clear callback to Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister.