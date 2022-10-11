John Carpenter Teases Horror Fans With The Idea Of A Dead Space Adaptation

John Carpenter hasn't directed a feature film since 2010's "The Ward," which can be a bit shocking for fans when they consider how prolific the filmmaker was in his early career. Not only is Carpenter behind the original "Halloween" that kicked off a franchise that continues to this day, but the '80s alone included classics like "The Fog," "Escape From New York," "The Thing," "Christine," "Starman," "Big Trouble in Little China," "Prince of Darkness," and "They Live."

These days, Carpenter is still putting out creative works, writing comics, putting together music, and composing for horror flicks like "Firestarter" and David Gordon Green's "Halloween" franchise, which acts as a direct sequel to Carpenter's 1978 original. The director is also a noted fan of video games, openly expressing his love for kicking back and grabbing a controller in plenty of interviews.

While promoting the end of Green's trilogy, "Halloween Ends," which Carpenter executive produced and helped compose the music for, Carpenter let his video game geek flag fly high once more. He expressed his excitement for an upcoming video game adaptation as a fan and revealed his openness to adapting one famous video game himself.