HBO's First The Last Of Us Trailer Promises A Terrifying Adventure

One of the most anticipated upcoming HBO series is "The Last of Us," starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the incredibly popular video game characters Joel and Ellie. Video game movies and series might have a bad history, but fans are generally excited to see their favorite franchise make it to the big or small screen, and everyone's hoping HBO knocks it out of the part for "The Last of Us."

We got a very small taste of the upcoming series when developer Naughty Dog shared a photo of Pascal and Ramsey from the series on Twitter a year ago on "The Last of Us" Day. A little over a month ago, we saw the first footage from the series in a promo for HBO's upcoming projects, which has only heightened fans' excitement. The wait for a full-length trailer is no more, as HBO has finally dropped the goods precisely one year after their first photo tease. Video game fanatics should be beyond excited as the trailer teases an action-packed, thrilling adventure.