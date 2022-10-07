Fans Are Roasting Chris Pratt's Mario Voice With A Hilarious Comparison We Can't Unhear

The teaser trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" dropped yesterday, which means that the internet has a new cultural artifact to pick apart. Some viewers are already voicing a nagging feeling that the animation just isn't measuring up somehow. The voices have proven to be somewhat more polarizing. Reaction to Jack Black's rendition of big bad Bowser has been positive. Keegan-Michael Key, already a voice-acting veteran, seems to have brought Toad to life well enough. Most of the voices — from Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach to Charlie Day as Luigi — haven't made it into the short trailer.

Then, of course, there's Chris Pratt. The choice to cast the erstwhile raptor-tamer as everyone's favorite Brooklyn plumber has invited its fair share of head-scratching. There was always the possibility, of course, that he would end up surprising everyone. Now that the voice has finally hit everyone's ears, the confusion has more or less remained along with downright derision.

Mario only gets two lines — a dazed "What is this place?" and an excited "Mushroom Kingdom, here we come!" — but it's been enough. Variety has published a compilation of social media hot takes that have been less than complimentary to Pratt's rendition. Some have asked why Mario sounds like Sonic the Hedgehog, which, if accurate, would be a bit of an embarrassment. To have the face of Nintendo sound like the face of Sega would be, to put it mildly, a faux pas.

Other complaints are that Chris Pratt's Mario simply sounds like, well, Chris Pratt. "[W]ho would have thought that chris pratt's big secret voice in the mario movie would be his normal speaking voice, asked @HardDriveMag. That, by itself, is a fairly withering criticism. But there's one comparison which, now that it's been made, we cannot seem to get out of our heads.