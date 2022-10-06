Why Toad From The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sounds So Familiar

Universal and Illumination's "Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been the talk of the internet for some time now, and it's not hard to figure out why. The cast is stacked, ranging from Jack Black as Bowser to divisive choice Chris Pratt as Mario, and folks have been eager to see what the movie will look like. On October 6, 2022, the inaugural trailer finally dropped, and while it had a great number of fans looking at it sideways for all the wrong reasons and scratching their heads, it's a fine primer for the film to come.

The bulk of the trailer focuses on Bowser as he and his minions wreak havoc on a kingdom of penguins, but that's not all we see. We also get a glimpse at a confused Mario, who's rather baffled by the sight of the Mushroom Kingdom. As he finds his footing in this strange land, he runs into one of the most iconic characters to ever come out of the "Super Mario Bros." franchise: Toad. He warns Mario of a potentially dangerous mushroom before realizing it's actually safe, and with that, the two set off on their big adventure.

To bring Toad to life, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has enlisted the voice talents of Keegan-Michael Key. Here's why that name and his voice likely sound familiar to you.