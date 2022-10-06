Fans Can't Tear Their Eyes Away From The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer For The Wrong Reason

After a 30-year absence from the silver screen, Mario and Luigi are coming back to the cinema in a big way. Formally announced in 2018, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will debut on the big screen on April 7, 2023, bringing with it a host of iconic characters from the video game source material as well as some talented actors who will bring them to life. To name a few, Chris Pratt will voice Mario himself, Charlie Day will portray Luigi, Jack Black will voice Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach.

While this casting announcement at Nintendo Direct 2021 (via IGN) was enough to hold the internet over for a while, it wasn't long before folks were clamoring to see footage from the movie itself. Though it took some waiting, the fans finally got their wish on October 6, 2022, when the inaugural trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" dropped. Without spoiling too much about what the story entails, it gave potential moviegoers a look at Bowser and his minions, Mario, Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and the colorful, lively world they all inhabit.

As discussions have spawned across the internet about the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" trailer, it's become apparent that fans can't take their eyes off of it. Although, it's not exactly for the best of reasons.