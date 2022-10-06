The Super Mario Bros. Movie's First Teaser Has Fans Cheering For Jack Black's Bowser

On the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" trailer thread over on r/nintendo, the general response to the teaser seemed to be relatively positive. One of the biggest aspects that fans seemed to love, however, was Jack Black's voice acting work in the trailer. "Pratt as Mario is still an odd choice but his voice was not half as bad as I thought," said u/Captain_Jmon. "JACK AS BOWSER HOWEVER, MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN." Those sentiments were echoed by u/Socko-The-Sock, who said, "jack black's bowser voice is really fitting!"

Even on Twitter, fans seemed to be overwhelmingly praising Black. User @alterego said, "so we're all in agreement jack black's bowser slayed, right," while @bsmygod proclaimed that this was the role that Jack Black was made for. Basically, all across social media, viewers have taken note of Black's skill and seeming dedication to the role of Bowser.

But it wasn't just fans on social media, either. Some are even already proclaiming Black to be the real star of the movie (per Gizmodo), with even Polygon weighing in and declaring that Black was easily the best part of the trailer. Basically, it's clear that, whatever one might think of Chris Pratt's voice acting display in the first teaser, it seems as if Black has won a lot of people over.