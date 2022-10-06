Solar Opposites Fans Just Got Great News

"Solar Opposites," a Hulu Original adult animation from "Rick and Morty" star and co-creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, came with high expectations as a result of the cache Roiland now carries. The series follows a family of aliens who crash land on Earth after the destruction of their home planet. Their mission, ostensibly, is to terraform the planet into a new home world, but the Solar Opposites are not the best and brightest of their species. Far from it, they find themselves at home on Earth, where they can enact wanton destruction without consequences.

Initially, "Solar Opposites" took some time to find its footing, with many worried the show would be nothing more than Hulu's attempt to cash out with a store-brand "Rick and Morty." The fact that both shows have incredibly similar animation styles didn't help dispel that concern. But Season 1 was well received, boasting a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and alleviating those concerns. Subplots such as the "True Detective" inspired story of The Wall helped the show surge to its high water mark.

Now, with three seasons and even a holiday special in the bag, "Solar Opposites" is well established. And thanks to a new announcement from Hulu, fans of the series have even more content to look forward to.