CSI: Vegas' Paula Newsome Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

Jorja Fox and William Petersen have exited the show now, and in the Season 2 premiere, Marg Helgenberger rejoins the team. What kind of new energy does she bring, both on screen and off?

Marg is so wonderful. She has a way of doing what she does that makes it so realistic. She's in her body in a way that's very cool to me. I really like it. She's a wonderful actress. Then off camera, she's a good person. When she announced on Twitter that she was going to be doing this, I sent her a big old "Yay!" She was like, "I'm so glad to be able to work with you! We should meet." I was like, "I'm hungry ... right now!" We made plans and had a meal together. We went and ate some pasta. It was nice.

Are there any funny or memorable behind-the-scenes stories with Marg you can share from the season premiere or beyond?

I won't give a spoiler, but I will tell you one thing ... it isn't in the premiere, but I love it. There's this one scene that me and Marg had done a bunch of [times] that day, and Marg was a pro, but this one got tired. We were waiting off stage on our starting marks, and she was supposed to go one way and I was going another way, and Marg bumped into my body. It was like a Border Collie that was making me go the right way. It was so funny. We never even talked about it. But she'll help you in a pinch.

What's it like working with executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer? Do you have a favorite film of his that made you even more excited to work with him?

I just met Jerry this past weekend. He's a lovely guy. He's very quiet and unassuming. It's hard to believe that he's such a mogul.

I can't think of one of my favorite films of his. He has so many. It's like picking your favorite child — I can't do that. But his body of work is more than impressive. It's hard to believe that all of that came from one person.