Andor's Denise Gough Describes How Power Is A 'Dangerous Force' For Her Villainous Character - Exclusive

For Denise Gough, there was nothing better than getting an empowering female role in the new "Star Wars" series "Andor" — that is, until she realized who the character was using the power for. Gough's character, Imperial Security Supervisor Dedra Meero, was introduced in Episode 4 of "Andor," where she faces the pitfalls of being in the vast minority as a female in the male-dominated structure in the Imperial Security Bureau. That isn't stopping Dedra, though, from speaking her mind to her superiors, and as a result, they're impressed by her keen sense of how Rebels are becoming an increasing threat to the Galactic Empire.

A prequel series set five years before the events of the 2016 blockbuster "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Andor" is named for soldier-turned-spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Cassian is one of the Rebel heroes in "Rogue One" who sacrificed his life while securing the plans for the Death Star that were delivered to Princess Leia, which showed a weakness in the Empire's ultimate weapon.

"Andor" not only examines the spark of the Rebellion with Cassian, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) — it also focuses on the deadly resolve of the Empire as it pursues its complete stranglehold of the galaxy. As such, fans are introduced to a number of new villains, including Meero and another Imperial officer, Deputy Inspector Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

There's a difference between the two characters, however: Syril is conflicted and seems to have diminishing faith in the Empire. Meanwhile, Dedra, Gough told Looper in an exclusive interview, is "quite dark" and "divorced from empathy and compassion," and it's all rooted in her hunger for power.