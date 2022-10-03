Small Details You Missed In The Official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer

The first official trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has dropped — not to be confused with the first official teaser — and we're taking a much deeper dive into Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and his kingdom. The trailer still highlights Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, and how his family and loved ones mourn him. There are plenty of new action sequences we didn't see in the teaser and a better look into the underwater world of Talocan. Namor rules over Atlantis in the comics, but the film will change that, according to Huerta.

Wakandan women are also spotlighted in the trailer, with extended looks at Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), and Aneka (Michaela Coel). M'Baku (Winston Duke) is also featured more than his brief appearance in the teaser and gives a speech about Namor that hints at how powerful the anti-hero is. There is so much going on in this trailer, so we're breaking it down and examining the biggest takeaways, so you don't have to.