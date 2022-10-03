Namor's Mutant Powers In The MCU Explained

A new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has officially dropped online, with Marvel Studios showcasing its epic upcoming battle between Wakanda and Talocan, the latter of whom are led by Namor, the Sub-Mariner. However, as excitement for the newest MCU bad guy (or is that antihero?) revs up, it's worth noting that his history, characterization, and powers are every bit as complex as they appear.

Namor is a character deeply rooted in Marvel Comics history. Having first made his comic debut in 1939, he is widely considered the first ever Marvel superhero — and also, as he was often marketed in the 1990s, Marvel's first mutant. Since then, the Sub-Mariner has been a longtime staple and journeyman, of sorts, in the comics community: He's just as well-known for battling superheroes as he is for teaming up with them, and he has particularly unique relationships with the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four.

That said, in "Wakanda Forever," it appears our first taste of Namor will be his villainous side, with the ruler quickly establishing himself as the first true threat to Wakanda since the Thanos invasion in "Avengers: Infinity War." But what sort of tricks and abilities does the half-human, half-Atlantean have up his sleeve? And is it enough to compete with Wakanda's fiercest warriors?