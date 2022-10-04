Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Ironheart Actress Dominique Thorne Almost Played Another MCU Character

The latest trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has revealed a lot about what fans can expect from the sequel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's highest-ranked movie of all time (via Rotten Tomatoes). When "Black Panther" was released in 2018, it quickly became a cultural phenomenon, and the late Chadwick Boseman was known around the world for his portrayal of T'Challa. Director Ryan Coogler and the cast have the daunting task of continuing the story, sadly, without Boseman. However, based on what we've seen and what Shuri actor Letitia Wright told Looper, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to be epic and will honor Boseman's legacy.

We now know that Letitia Wright's Shuri will seemingly fill her older brother's place as the new Black Panther — unless for some reason Marvel Studios and Disney are misdirecting us, which is entirely possible. Either way, it appears that there will be tension between Wakanda and Atlantis, and fans have now fully seen Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Submariner. For fans, introducing Namor is incredibly exciting (via Reddit), but the trailers also feature another familiar Marvel character, Ironheart.

Actor Dominique Thorne was confirmed to be playing Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, back in December 2020 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Now we can see her flying in a full armored suit like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). However, you may not have known that Thorne almost played another MCU character before being cast as Riri.