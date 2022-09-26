Letitia Wright Gets Candid About Filming Wakanda Forever Without Chadwick Boseman - Exclusive

It's always difficult to continue a project without the title actor who was a hero to many — both on and off the screen. Yet the cast honored Boseman's legacy by finishing what he started, all while making sure they gave themselves the grace and time to heal. On the difficulties of filming "Wakanda Forever" without Boseman, Wright said, "It's difficult, but we are trying to take it one day at a time. We're trying to give ourselves the healthy space to heal and grieve and to continue his legacy as best as we can."

Wright is looking forward to fans seeing the final product, which she noted was a beautiful love letter to Boseman. She added, "I'm excited for people to see the film. Once they've seen 'Silent Twins' and see[n] the adventure that is the life of June and Jennifer Gibbons, they can hop over to Wakanda and see what's happening there."

Letitia Wright's film "The Silent Twins" is now playing in theaters.