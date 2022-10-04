Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Almost Made A Huge Life-Changing Decision Following Chadwick Boseman's Death

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will live in the aftermath of T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death. It's not for sure how they will explain the character's death in the film, but some rumors suggest it will parallel Boseman's real-life battle with cancer. It's been a little over two years since the actor died, and it was evident at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con that the cast was still reeling from the loss of their friend and colleague.

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler was noticeably emotional at SDCC when reminiscing about the year he attended the event in 2017 with Boseman by his side. "His passion, his genius, his pride in his culture, and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever," Coogler said of the late actor. The two clearly had a strong bond which sticks with the director today, but he recently admitted that Boseman's death almost made him make a drastic shift in his career, which would have affected the MCU tremendously.