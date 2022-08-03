Streaming-Exclusive Movies Are Low-Key Vanishing From HBO Max

"Batgirl" fans got some terrible news earlier this week after it was announced that Warner Bros. has planned to shelve the movie indefinitely. What's strange about the situation, however, is that the film had reportedly finished shooting and was expected to arrive on HBO Max later this year. As of this writing, it's unknown if the DC superhero film will be released at all.

Similarly, the studio also decided to pull the plug on the animated feature "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt (per The Hollywood Reporter). The follow-up to 2020's "Scoob!", which would have followed younger versions of the Mystery Inc. gang, was slated to arrive on HBO Max sometime this year.

According to Newsweek, Warner Bros' decision to cancel two big-budget HBO Max films has raised some questions about the future of the streaming service under the Discovery merger. However, it appears that "Batgirl" and "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt" aren't the only projects to have been affected by recent changes within Warner Bros., as some HBO Max streaming-exclusive flicks have been taken down on the sneak.